Dame Joan Collins slams William Shatner for space trip

Dame Joan Collins slams William Shatner over his recent divisive trip to space, calling him a “fool.”

Shatner, 90, became the oldest person in history to travel into space earlier this month on board a rocket built by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin.

Dame Collins isn’t the only one to criticise the trip, with Prince William saying the wealthy should be “trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.”

She discussed the trip on The Jonathan Ross Show: “It’s amazing, isn’t it? What a fool. Who wants to do that? No, absolutely not. Did you see Bill Shatner?”

“He was in the air and they were turning him upside down. Let’s take care of this planet first before we start going off.”

Asked if he would visit space, fellow guest and Succession star Brian Cox also disagreed.

He said: “No, absolutely not. I think it’s ridiculous. I remember watching [Sir Richard] Branson and Bezos going up for their 11 minutes or whatever…”

“No, we do not need more spaceships. We’ve got enough crap flying around up there. We do not need any more.”

Speaking to Entertainment Today, Shatner said of Prince William’s comments: “He’s a lovely Englishman. He’s going to be king of England one day. He’s a lovely, gentle, educated man, but he’s got the wrong idea.”

“The idea here is not to go, ‘Yeah, look at me. I’m in space’. No, I would tell the prince, and I hope the prince gets this message, this is a baby step of getting industry, all those polluting industries…off of Earth.”