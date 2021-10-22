Countdown’s Rachel Riley groped at work

Countdown’s Rachel Riley reveals she was groped at work



Rachel Riley, the glamourous 35-year-old assistant and numbers wizard on Channel 4’s popular daytime show, Countdown, has revealed how she was groped by a member of the audience backstage. She of course reported the incident, and the offender was subsequently banned from the audience.

She told how she was approached by a woman who insisted on introducing Rachel to her husband, because he was such a huge fan of the show, and more importantly, of Rachel’s. “This married couple came up to me and the lady said ‘oh my husband really likes watching you, do you mind if we just…’, and he squeezed my arse”.

Rachel continued, “I didn’t know what to do with myself. I was a bit shocked and stood back, and they didn’t get invited back to the audience. You get the odd arse grabber”.

The Countdown star is currently expecting a second baby with her husband, former Strictly Come dancing professional, 41-year-old Pasha Kovalev. Since replacing Carol Vorderman in 2008, Rachel has become a permanent fixture on the show. She has even joined 49-year-old comedian Jimmy Carr as the regular co-host of Channel 4’s alternative version of ‘8 Out Of Ten Cats do Countdown‘.

Rachel broached the topic of her show outfits while speaking with Channel 4 show ‘Complaints Welcome’. It would appear that she was none too happy with the way bosses had asked her to dress, explaining, “I had to buy some new clothes at one stage”. This was in an effort to appear more fashionable she commented, joking they had tried to make her dress like her mother.

“I just didn’t know what to wear, and they were trying to dress me more like my mother at that stage, everything had to be below the knee”, she pointed out, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

