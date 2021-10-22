Antas to get multi-million euro solar energy plant

Installation of solar energy plant to be where the Fadesa golf course was to be built

One of the largest solar energy plants in Andalucia is to be built in the municipality of Antas. The project is being funded by the owner of Endesa, the Italian company Enel. A backing of 106 million euros is being invested into the site, revealed to be called ‘Andrea’.

A report has been released to public information about the upcoming solar energy plant. There has been a Declaration of Environmental Impact and a Declaration of Public Unity released, the latter detailing the forced eviction of more than 200 farms and one hundred owners.

The installation will be located in the area of La Ballabona and it will have a capacity of 250 MW. The La Ribina substation will have three extra units to transform the energy produced at the Filabres, Perejiles wind farms and also the La Rambla and La Tranco solar plants.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A large part of the area in which the plant is to be built was purchased by Martinsa Fadesa with the future plan to build several golf courses in Antas. Many other farmers and business owners are set to lose land, including Naranjas Jimenez, the transport company J. Cano, and even Antas City Council.

There has been a break in investment into the solar plants of Antas, Tabernas and the surrounding areas for the last two years but now money is starting to flow into the area again. With the push for renewable energy growing all the time, supported by the pledge of decarbonisation given by Europe, existing structures are being reinforced also. More new projects are being financed by Brussels throughout the province under the heading of ‘Next Generation’.