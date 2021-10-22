Almeria province hit by heavy rain and hailstones

Chris King
The weather forecast of storms for the province of Almeria today, Friday, October 22, was completely correct, or at least it was for several parts of the region. In the Doña Maria neighbourhood of the municipality of Las Tres Villas, heavy hail has fallen during the afternoon.

Almeria capital itself has been subjected to a deluge of rainfall since around 6pm this afternoon. The heavy rainfall was also accompanied by violent storms with thunder and lightning. Streets have been left totally deserted as residents hide away from this sudden break in the weather.

So far, the areas most affected by the rain are the Comarca del Nacimiento, La Sierra de los Filabres, El Andarax, and the capital of Almeria. The water was several centimetres deep in areas such as the Central Market, La Rambla, and Puerta Purchena.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency earlier activated an orange warning for heavy rainfall today in the Valencian Community, and also for the whole of the Balearic Islands. Intense rains are predicted to bring up to 40 litres/m² in one hour in these regions.

In Almeria and in the Region of Murcia, AEMET activated a yellow alert for rainfall, with a predicted accumulation of around 20 litres/m² in one hour, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.


Chris King
