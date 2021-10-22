Alec Baldwin says his “heart is broken” after fatal shooting incident



Alec Baldwin has spoken for the first time about the tragic shooting incident that occurred on the set of his latest film ‘Rust’. The 63-year-old renowned actor took to Twitter twice to convey his feelings about what had happened.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred, and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family”,

Adding, “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna”.

The victim of the accident was 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, who was the Director of Photography on the set located on a Western-style ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She was a mother of two children. Hutchins was airlifted to hospital immediately after the accident on Thursday evening, October 21, but was pronounced dead.

Joel Souza, the film’s 48-year-old director was also injured in the incident. He was taken to hospital on Thursday evening but later released. One single shot from a prop gun that Baldwin fired, somehow managed to hit both people.

Sante Fe police took Baldwin in for questioning, but he was later released without any charges. Mystery still surrounds the shooting, because, for authenticity purposes, the prop guns are always only loaded with either blanks or dummy bullets. There has been no confirmation whether a live bullet somehow found its way into the gun’s chamber, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

