Advice on Brexit problems

TEULADA-MORAIRA’S British residents are invited to a talk on Brexit on November 18 at 11am in Moraira’s Espai La Senieta.

The talk on the effects of Brexit is included in a programme organised and subsidised by the UK’s Madrid embassy and Alicante’s provincial council, the Diputacion, and carried out by the Babelia association.

“This is a great opportunity to obtain free advice and personalised support,” said Teulada-Moraira’s International Relations councillor, Sara Richardson.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This session will help both those who were living in Spain before Brexit and new arrivals experiencing residency problems.”

All those intending to attend the talk should confirm their assistance by emailing the [email protected] address.

The present round of talks in municipalities with a significant number of British residents is the last phase of the official Brexit campaign to help British residents legalise their situation in Spain.

The Moraira talk will provide information on long and short stays in Spain, study trips, healthcare, licences, certificates, validating documents and other issues affecting the legal status of British residents in the first year after Brexit’s transitional period came to an end.