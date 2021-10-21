Scottish Space Strategy launched. The new strategy hopes to create 20,000 jobs.

Scotland hopes to secure a £4 billion share of the global space market. The Scottish Space Strategy includes plans for a network of satellite launch sites.

Scotland hopes to increase international economic opportunities too. The strategy was launched virtually at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Business Minister Ivan McKee commented: “The Scottish Space Strategy demonstrates the determination of our space community to work together to deliver this ambitious agenda.

“Our aims are clear – we want to achieve a £4 billion share of the global space market, deliver a dedicated launch capability as early as next year and create 20,000 jobs in the sector by 2030. We will broaden the diversity of the sector, increase its sustainability, exports and inward investment, and enhance education to inspire the next generation of space industry workers.

“The potential is enormous. Our targets are similarly far reaching and I am confident we can achieve them.”

Chair of Space Scotland Craig Clark commented on the strategy. Clarke said: “This strategy represents a landmark in the development of the Scottish space sector and looks to build on the impressive growth and momentum the sector has demonstrated over the past decade.

“The strategy sets out a framework for growth, making Scotland an end-to-end space system provider for the rapidly expanding global market. We have a young, dynamic community of space companies and are ready to take the Scottish space sector to the next level.”

