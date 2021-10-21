Red Cross awards its highest decoration to the Armed Forces in Spain.

The Armed Forces have received the highest decoration from the Red Cross, the Badge of Honour.

The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles commented: “Wherever there is a problem, a situation of vulnerability, wherever there is a need to build a better and fairer world, the Red Cross and the men and women of the Armed Forces will undoubtedly be there”.

Robles received the Plaque of Honour which was awarded to the Armed Forces. The award is to recognise the work they carry out, and their collaboration with the humanitarian organisation’s aims.

With this award, the Red Cross also recognizes the values of the Armed Forces and the Military Emergency Unit (UME), especially the high degree of humanity demonstrated in the protection and defence of people in vulnerable situations.

Robles and the President of the Spanish Red Cross, Javier Senent highlighted that the men and women of both organisations are always on the front line, facing all kinds of challenges and helping to save lives and citizens in vulnerable situations.

The Minister of Defence commented: “there is something that especially moves me as a citizen: when I see the Red Cross in the most difficult places without asking for anything in return, working solely for humanitarian reasons. Equally, I feel deeply proud when I see the men and women of the Armed Forces who are there where there is a problem, a need or helping someone who is suffering”.

Robles added: “in these difficult times in Spain and also in international missions, when I asked the professionals of the Armed Forces who were there how they felt, they said that they had the satisfaction of having fulfilled their duty, but they always demanded more of themselves and would have liked to have been able to save more lives and help more people. Such generosity knows no bounds.”

