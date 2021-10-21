Five-star hotels in Marbella recruiting one hundred waiters

Five-star hotels in Marbella are recruiting one hundred waiters



There are signs that things are finally moving in a positive direction within the hotel industry on the Costa del Sol. One of these is from an employment company called Adeccco, which has opened a selection process to fill one hundred vacancies in the hotel sector in the Malaga city of Marbella.

As reported in a statement, these spaces are for immediate positions in a five-star luxury hotel establishment in the Marbella area. Waiters and bar attendants are the main requirement.

To apply for this work, applicants must have a minimum of twelve months of experience working in 4 and 5-star hotels, and they must be able to show they have professional training in catering. All applicants are required to be proficient in the English language, and a good level of French will also be a plus.

All interested applicants should make an appointment in advance by calling +34 600 907 404, or alternatively, by email: [email protected]. Interviews for the vacancies will start tomorrow, Friday, October 22, with Adecco conducting individual and group interviews with the candidates.

Both full-time contracts of 40 hours per week, and part-time, of 20 hours per week, are being offered. Chosen employees will be required to help serve, mount and dismantle; be proficient in tray handling; serve customers; the replacement of the product; and be able to perform lunch and dinner services, as reported by malagahoy.es.

