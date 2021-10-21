Like us, cats and dogs can suffer muscle injuries

Muscle injuries are sometimes difficult to diagnose and treat. The signs and symptoms of muscle injuries in dogs can vary depending on the severity of the problem and also on the individual animal.

You may not notice minor sprains and strains at all, and many dogs are pretty good at hiding the fact that they are in pain and not seeing any problems. In advanced cases there is lameness, pain, weakness, decreased range of motion, firmness throughout the muscle, and usually a characteristic gait. For its diagnosis, it is often necessary to examine it by a veterinarian specialist in traumatology . X-rays help little.

Other more advanced tests such as ultrasound and MRI are necessary. High-field magnetic resonance imaging is the most used in human medicine and is now available in veterinary medicine (www.resonanciaveterinaria.es). For the treatment physiotherapy is necessary and many times surgery.

See an example of muscle injury:

