Giving ex-offenders a second chance can be a win-win for businesses, says the Deputy Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Justice has carried out a new poll about ex-offenders. The poll shows that 90 per cent of businesses that employ ex-offenders have found them to be good at their jobs, reliable and trustworthy.

The deputy Prime Minister hopes that more ex-offenders will find employment. He revealed new research before a summit that hopes to see more prison leavers employed. It is hoped that increasing employment would cut crime rates.

According to the government the Deputy Prime Minister wants to: “increase the number of prisoners gaining skills and prison leavers in jobs six months after release, with employment known to cut reoffending rates by up to nine percentage points.

“The research also showed over 80 percent of the public think that businesses who give offenders a second chance are making a positive contribution to society.”

Deputy Prime Minister, Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab explained: “Giving an ex-offender a second chance can be win win for them and their employer. Business owners have told me ex-offenders are among the most reliable and motivated workers in their team – they have a desire to prove themselves trustworthy and they have something to lose.

“It’s a win for society too – ex-offender with jobs are paying their taxes and are significantly more likely to turn their backs on crime and stay on the straight and narrow.

“I want to see new opportunities for ex-offenders opening up and reoffending coming down.”

