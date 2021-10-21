Another Strictly celebrity tests positive for Covid

Another Strictly celebrity will miss this week’s show after testing positive for Covid



Judi Love and her professional dance partner, Graziano Di Prima, will not be taking part in this weekend’s show after the 41-year-old Loose Women panellist tested positive for Covid. As a result, as long as she can recover in time, the pair have been given a bye into the Halloween special the following week.

“Judi Love has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines”, confirmed a spokesperson for BBC’s Strictly, adding, “While Judi and Graziano will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, Strictly Come Dancing protocols mean that all being well, they will return the following week”.

Judi ended up in the dance-off during each of the last two shows. Each time, she was rescued by the judges. Last week’s show saw Greg Wise being voted off the competition, with Katie McGlynn leaving the week before that.

This is the second Covid disaster after McFly’s Tom Fletcher also tested positive

This is the second Covid disaster to strike this year’s series of the popular BBC show. McFly’s Tom Fletcher previously tested positive and missed out on performing. He was cleared to compete again the following week after producing a negative test. Strictly’s protocol allows contestants to miss one show if they come down with coronavirus, giving them time to isolate and hopefully test negative.

Ugo Monye was an absentee last weekend after hurting his back, but it is hoped he will be fit again for this Saturday’s show. Strictly lost one contestant when Robert Webb pulled out due to a historic heart complaint. Robert had undergone open-heart surgery in 2019, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

