Akira’s November fundraisers

NOVEMBER fundraising events are in full swing for the Akira Dog Shelter which covers the Benissa and Teulada-Morair areas.

Their Girls Behaving Badly lunch at Enzos is already a sell-out, but tickets are still available for the monthly Quiz Night on Thursday November 4 and the Fashion Show on Tuesday November 16.

The €10 donation for the Quiz Night at the Hill Top Sports Bar and Grill (Carrer Mostoles 33, La Sabatera, Teulada) includes a simple supper. Booking is essential so contact Christina ([email protected] or ring 648 853 019).

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As the weather gets cooler, early booking is recommended in order to secure a table indoors. Late bookings will be offered a table on the outdoor terrace.

Join Akira for a fun afternoon at the Hill Top Sports Bar and Grill in La Sabatera, Teulada at the Fashion Show at 2pm on Tuesday November. There will be a cava reception and finger buffet and the opportunity to buy quality clothes at bargain prices.

Tickets cost €20 and, again, booking is essential ([email protected] or 665 127 627).

“Keep an eye out for more details of December events that will include Carols by Candlelight and the always popular Bollywood night at the Kathmandu restaurant,” said Akira secretary, Christina Rene.