Three Legion officers arrested by national police for theft

Legion officers arrested and accused of stealing 7,500 euros

National Police from the Provincial Police Station of Almeria have arrested three officers from the King Alfonso XIII Brigade of the Legion. The Legion officers arrested have been accused of theft in the form of taking 7,500 euros from a venue in the capital. The young men are attached to the military base, according to sources that spoke to La Voz de Almeria.

The events occurred last weekend with the men allegedly leaving a business with an envelope filled with money. These events apparently occurred on Calle Real, but there is no confirmation from official sources yet.

The Legion officers arrested have not been charged with any violent conduct. It seems that it was a crime of opportunity and the cash was taken as the staff inside were distracted. Using the CCTV available, the police tracked the suspected offenders through the surrounding area. They then identified the men and arrested them last Wednesday.

The defence of the officers is that they took the money accidentally. After spending the night in remand at the Avenida del Mediterráneo police, this was the version of events given to the court the following day. The story will be checked against all evidence available and a verdict given in due course.