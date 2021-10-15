The Queen is 'irritated' by inaction on climate change by world leaders

The Queen remarks that she is ‘irritated’ by the inaction of world leaders regarding climate change



While attending the sixth ceremonial opening of the Welsh parliament – the Senedd – in Cardiff, on Thursday, October 14, the Queen made a very rare public intervention. She made a pointed comment in reference to climate change, which was not meant to be heard outside of her group at the time.

Speaking with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Elin Jones, the Welsh parliament’s presiding officer, a live stream set up for the event picked up the 95-year-old monarch’s remarks.

Referring to the Cop26 climate change conference that is due to take place in Glasgow, an event that the Queen and other royals will be attending, she was heard to say emphatically, “Extraordinary isn’t it, I’ve been hearing all about Cop. Still don’t know who is coming, no idea”, adding, while seen gesticulating with her gloved hand “We only know about people who are not coming. It’s really irritating when they talk, but they don’t do”.

Responding to Her Majesty, Elin Jones said, “Exactly. It’s a time for doing, and watching your grandson, Prince William, on the television this morning saying there’s no point going to space, we need to save the Earth”, at which the Queen smiled very proudly before replying, “Yes, I read about it”.

Charles, the Prince of Wales was also present at the opening, someone who is also a devoted and staunch environmentalist, having made similar comments on the topic earlier this week. Although spoken in a public environment, the Queen’s remarks were not at all political, more a personal viewpoint on this subject, and her clear frustration at a lack of movement by the world’s leaders on a matter which is of great importance globally right now.

Some major heavyweight world leaders are still not confirmed to be attending the UN’s Cop26 conference, which starts in Glasgow on October 31. Among them are Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Scott Morrison, the Australian prime minister, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, and Narendra Modi from India, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

