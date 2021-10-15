SPAIN’S Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez proud of Government record as he spoke to Parliament about his achievements on October 13.

He highlighted the fact that his administration is implementing an increase in the Minimum Wage (SMI), the revaluation of pensions in line with inflation, the commitment to scholarships which reach 850,000 students and the creation of the concept of a Minimum Basic Income.

He took issue with the main opposition party, Partido Popular (PP) accusing them of being too negative about the state of Spain and they should promote the fact that “Spain is growing and creating jobs, we are at pre-pandemic employment levels, and Spain has a low-risk premium.”

Much has been made with regards to the massive increase in energy costs and he defended the Governments actions, saying that European funds will be directed at reindustrialisation to create work as new energy policies are introduced.

In the meantime, he pointed out that the VAT on electricity bills have been reduced and other taxation measures are being put in place in order to ensure that energy companies don’t make larger than normal profits due to the increase of wholesale energy prices.

Repeating a statement that he had made previously at the EUMED9 meeting in Athens in September where he made it clear that in his opinion the energy crisis should be dealt with on a combined basis of all member states in the European Union.

He admitted that in any Government mistakes can occur but believes that the current regime is acting in the best interests of Spain and the Spanish people within the guidelines of a genuine democracy

