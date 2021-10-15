Serbian fugitive discovered giving boxing classes in Mijas Costa

Serbian fugitive discovered giving boxing classes in a sports centre in Mijas Costa



National Police officers arrested a Serbian fugitive on Tuesday, October 5, in the Mijas Costa region of Malaga province, on the Costa del Sol. He was discovered to be wanted by the judicial authorities in his country of origin, and had a European Detention and Surrender Order (OEDE) in force against him.

He was allegedly wanted in Serbia for a crime of drug trafficking and had a sentence pending of four years and six months by final judgment.

The detainee had been traced to the municipality of Mijas in Malaga province by different means of information. It was in Mijas that officers finally arrested him, as he was leaving a sports centre where he was giving private boxing lessons. Upon identifying their fugitive, the National Police arrested him and took him into custody.

The fugitive was wanted for drug trafficking in Serbia

According to a police statement, the content of the arrest warrant said that the fugitive was arrested in his country for a crime of drug trafficking, and had been sentenced in a final sentence to serve a sentence of four years and six months.

Fuengirola’s Court of Instruction No4, acting as a guard, is aware of these facts, and reportedly agreed to put the detainee in prison until his extradition to Serbia can be arranged, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

