Sailors Galore

RIGGING DINGHIES: Preparing to sail from El Portet beach Photo credit: Costa Blanca Yacht Association

EL PORTET, Moraira, was recently abuzz with yachts and dinghies for two days last week.

They were belatedly celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Costa Blanca Yacht Association (CBYA) which had to be postponed last year due to Covid.

Yachts Poog, Bifrost, Jemila and TrickyD  – the latter festooned with flags, bunting, plus blue and yellow balloons in the CBYA colours – anchored off El Portet beach.
The Club owns four dinghies and a small catamaran, all of which were taken out by several people over the course of the day although swirling winds made for somewhat difficult conditions.

First prize went to Richard Jones for the best dressed yacht, Monique Neyzen won Best Helm for catamarans, Fernando Moneta for Lasers, and James Heather for the 420.

Next day, racing yachts from Real Club Nautico Calpe were supposed to sail up to El Portet but the elements conspired against them as there was hardly a breath of air.  However, CBYA members continued to sail the dinghies and enjoyed the second day of this very social event.

Anyone interested in sailing, yachts or motorboats will find more information on the www.cbya.org website. All are welcome, especially boat-owners.


