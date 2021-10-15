News in Brief – Costa Blanca North

IT savvy TEN La Nucia women took a free two-week course on Information and Communications Technology directed at closing the gender digital divide. The course, financed by the provincial council’s Equality department, provided the local women with basic knowledge of using the internet to deal with administrative procedures and job-hunting.

Not needed THREE Policia Local officers were injured in Denia’s Calle Doctor Fleming while trying to break up a fight between a man and a woman. The couple immediately turned on the policemen, with the male smashing the rear window of a parked vehicle with his elbow during the tussle.

Home again POLICE, the Guardia Civil and firefighters mobilised two helicopters and drones to locate a 73-year-old man with dementia who disappeared from his Calpe home at 5pm last week. He was found the following morning at approximately 11.27am near the La Fossa beach, in apparently good health but disorientated.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Looking up THE recent “puente” or long weekend incorporating two public holidays was the best since the pandemic hit. The Cost Blanca’s average 80 per cent occupancy rose to 82 per cent in Benidorm, which also accounted for approximately €10 million of the €15 million injected into Costa Blanca economy.

Loose change RECONSTRUCTING the long-closed rail link between Denia and Gandia has once again been excluded from the central government’s 2022 Budget proposals. Madrid’s €59,800 assignment, practically the same sum as the 2021 allocation, was criticised as “loose change” incapable of advancing an uninterrupted link between Alicante City and Gandia.