MG HS – quality and equipment as standard

MG, the famous British brand, is producing an increasingly impressive range of vehicles given the price point of their models.

Their flagship HS SUV is priced from €25,164/ £21,495 and includes a plug-in hybrid priced at €35,234/£30,095. There is just one engine, a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-charged petrol unit mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission.

With two trim levels, the Excite and the more highly specified Exclusive, standard fare across the range is very generous. Air conditioning, auto lights and wipers, auto dimming rear view mirror, parking sensors and rear camera, cruise control, navigation, high beam assist, 10” touchscreen along with Apple Car Play and Android Auto plus leather seats all come as standard.

The Exclusive model from €28,094/£23,995 adds a truly panoramic sunroof, dual zone air conditioning and heated seats.

Both externally and internally the HS looks and feels a quality product, there are soft touch materials in evidence throughout the interior and switches and controls operate with a pleasantly precise feel.

Despite the march of digitalisation, and the MG is no exception in this regard, there are still buttons for the key functions. Although annoyingly the climate control and heated seats need the touchscreen. That large 10” touchscreen has nice clear graphics and is pretty intuitive compared to some larger and more prestigious marques.

The driving position appears high even with the electric height adjustment at its lowest setting, but both the front and rear seats are very comfortable and supportive. My top-line Exclusive model felt spacious, not least due to a panoramic glass roof of which half opens as a sunroof.

The space continues in the luggage area with an additional storage compartment under the floor and split fold rear seats to increase the carrying potential further.

On the road the MG passes the benchmark 60 mph in 9.6 seconds and is a smooth, refined drive and with a particularly precise manual gearbox. The engine isn’t the most modern and fuel economy can be beaten by newer competitors, but 38 mpg or 7l/100km is by no means poor.

For a taller, non-sports SUV the MG handles well, soaking up the roughest of pot-holed, undulating roads.

This is a hugely impressive SUV with high levels of quality and standard equipment marking it out for serious consideration to buyers looking for a larger SUV.

It’s one I would be happy to have on my drive.

Facts at a Glance

Model: MG HS Exclusive

MG HS Exclusive Engine: 1.5 turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol

1.5 turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol Gears: 6-speed manual

6-speed manual Performance: 0-100 kph (62 mph) 9.6 secs

0-100 kph (62 mph) 9.6 secs Maximum Speed: Petrol 189 kph (118 mph)

Petrol 189 kph (118 mph) Economy: Petrol 7.4 l/100km (37.9 mpg) WLTP

Petrol 7.4 l/100km (37.9 mpg) WLTP Emissions: 168 g/km WLTP

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.