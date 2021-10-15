Malaga diver missing after Huesca military training exercise

Malaga diver missing in Huesca after a military training exercise



Mario Quiros Ruiz is an Army sergeant from Malaga. As confirmed by a spokesman for the Spanish military, he was taking part in an exercise in the Aragonese region of Huesca. Here, they were using the El Grado reservoir for diving practice. Sergeant Ruiz has been reported as missing by the military since early on the morning of Tuesday, October 12.

As reported by the military spokesperson, a search is still ongoing for the soldier. They confirmed that the sergeant disappeared during “a scheduled exercise for assault divers”.

A resident of Melilla, but born in Malaga, Mario Quiros Ruiz had been assigned to the No8 Engineer Regiment, belonging to the General Command of Melilla. Sergeant Quiros should be celebrating his 23rd birthday this coming Friday, October 15. According to a military spokesperson “the family has been informed”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Spanish military regularly conducts such exercises, during which the troops are put through diving courses where they receive tactical, physical, and technical training. This is designed to prepare them for any possible missions that might crop up, either in peacetime or in a real-life combat scenario, as reported by surinenglish.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.