La Palma lava stream forces more residents to evacuate

La Palma lava stream forces more residents to evacuate. image: twitter @pevolca

The Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma is now into its 26th day of activity, and is showing no signs of respite. Lava streams are flowing at full force out of the cone, and creating problems on a daily basis for the residents of this beautiful island.

Maria Jose Blanco, the spokesperson for the scientific committee, speaking during the daily press conference of Pevolca, the Canary Islands Volcanic Emergency Plan, explained that there has been a specific deformation of the terrain in a town near the volcano. It “exceeds five centimetres, and it only affects one area and not others that are very close to it, so it has been played down by considering it superficial”.

A new tongue of lava formed after the main stream split into two

A new stream of lava arising from the splitting of the main flow into a separate fork to the northwest, has this Thursday, October 14, forced a new eviction of around 300 residents. This comes after the entire neighborhood of the municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane had been evacuated on Wednesday evening.

Seismic activity persists on the island, with scientists reporting up to 60 earthquakes being registered before dawn on Thursday. One quake measured 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale, which is the strongest tremor since the start of the volcanic activity on September 19.

A tanker, the ‘Tommaso S’ has already docked today in La Palma, to help with the task of supplying water to the areas affected by the La Palma volcano, as reported by 20minutos.es.

Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

