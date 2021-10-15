John Lewis forced to defend advert after backlash

John Lewis has responded after their new advert for home insurance caused backlash.

The ad shows a young boy dressed in his mum’s dress, make-up, high-heels and jewellery.

The boy struts around the house with Stevie Nicks’ Edge of Seventeen playing in the background. He kicks off the heels, breaking lamps and throwing glitter into the air.

Many people on Twitter didn’t like the advert after seeing it broadcast on breaks during Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off this week.

Some said it depicted “male entitlement” and “gender extremism.”

Latest @JohnLewisRetail home insurance advert features a small boy flouncing about in a long dress, bright red lipstick and blue eyeshadow.

Shoppers don't want crass cultural lectures from department stores! This type of crap won't reverse its £517m losses — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) October 12, 2021

While some enjoyed the ad, others were annoyed that it suggested that if a child makes a mess in the home it would be covered by John Lewis’ accidental damage cover as this covers ‘sudden, unexpected and visible damage which has not been caused on purpose.’

The brand has now taken to social media to post a statement that reads: “At John Lewis, we believe in children having fun and that’s why we chose this playful storyline for our latest advert.”

“It’s designed to show the young actor getting carried away with his dramatic performance.”

“He is not damaging his home and is unaware of the unintentional consequences of his actions.”

It continues: “If customers have Accidental Damage Cover with our Home Insurance, this would cover a range of major and minor home disasters – including unintentional breakages caused by children in the family.”

The brand also previously released a message reading: “Although many children do dress up and dance around their homes the advert is a dramatic, fictional story created to entertain. We hope our customers will appreciate this ad in the spirit it was intended.”

Whatever the reaction, it seems Stevie Nicks herself is a fan of the ad. She Tweeted: “Love this! #EdgeofSeventeen”