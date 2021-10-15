Former US President Bill Clinton, 75, rushed to hospital in California

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Former US President Bill Clinton, 75, rushed to hospital in California
Former US President Bill Clinton, 75, rushed to hospital in California. image: Wikipedia

Former US President Bill Clinton, 75, has been rushed to hospital in California with sepsis.

EX US President Bill Clinton is recovering after two days of treatment for an infection in a California hospital, his doctors said on Thursday, October 14.

The 75-year-old had been admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening- a few days before- “for a non-COVID-19 infection,” Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said on Twitter.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care. He’s up and about, joking and charming the hospital staff,” said Urena.

Clinton went to the hospital after feeling fatigued and was soon diagnosed with an infection of the bloodstream that doctors believe started as a urinary tract infection, said a spokesman for the hospital.

The former president’s physicians, Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack said he was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids.

“He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring,” they said in a statement. “After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” they said, adding: “We hope to have him go home soon.”


 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 


Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here