Former US President Bill Clinton, 75, rushed to hospital in California

Former US President Bill Clinton, 75, has been rushed to hospital in California with sepsis.

EX US President Bill Clinton is recovering after two days of treatment for an infection in a California hospital, his doctors said on Thursday, October 14.

The 75-year-old had been admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening- a few days before- “for a non-COVID-19 infection,” Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said on Twitter.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care. He’s up and about, joking and charming the hospital staff,” said Urena.

Clinton went to the hospital after feeling fatigued and was soon diagnosed with an infection of the bloodstream that doctors believe started as a urinary tract infection, said a spokesman for the hospital.

The former president’s physicians, Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack said he was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids.

“He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring,” they said in a statement. “After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” they said, adding: “We hope to have him go home soon.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.