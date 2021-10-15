Daniel Craig reveals he prefers gay bars

Daniel Craig has revealed that he prefers drinking in gay bars



Daniel Craig, the 53-year-old actor who played tough-guy secret agent James Bond 007, has just revealed that he prefers to drink in gay bars. He made the revelation during the podcast Lunch with Bruce, on SiriusXM.

Craig commented, “I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. One of the reasons, because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often. Because the aggressive d**k swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of as a kid”, pointing out that he preferred to avoid any punch ups during his nights out, which apparently could have happened quite a lot.

The 007 star continued, “It would just be a good place to go. Everybody was chilled, everybody. You didn’t really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay. And it was a very safe place to be. And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls who were there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of an ulterior motive”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Daniel reflected on the time he got ‘caught’ in a gay bar with Bruce

Reminiscing to a moment the pair had shared back in 2010, while in a gay club in Venice, California, Daniel recalled how he had gone out for a drink with Bruce. “For me, it was one of those situations, and the irony is, you know, we kind of got ‘caught’, I suppose, which was kind of weird cause we were doing nothing f**king wrong”.

He continued, “What happened is we were having a nice night and I kind of was talking to you about my life, when my life was changing, and we got drunk and I was like, ”Oh, let’s just go to a bar, come on, let’s go out”. And I just was like, “I know I don’t give a f**k,” and we’re in Venice”.

With a smash movie on his hands, Daniel has every right to celebrate now. Just four days after its release, ‘No Time To Die‘ became the highest-grossing film of 2021. According to PA, up until October 10, it had taken £52.7 million at the box office, after its release had been banned for more than twelve months, as reported by metro.co.uk.

“It’s just phenomenal. I can’t tell you how happy this makes me.” Daniel Craig shares his thoughts on the reaction to #NoTimeToDie. pic.twitter.com/wROs216PZo — James Bond (@007) October 7, 2021

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.