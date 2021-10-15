Celebs react to Adele’s Easy On Me single

Celebs have reacted to Adele’s new single, Easy On Me that took just seven hours to go viral on YouTube.

Celebrities worldwide are reacting to the release of Adele’s first song since 2015. The British singer’s long-awaited comeback arrived at midnight on Friday (15 October) with the release of the single “Easy on Me”.

The “heartbreaking” ballad has been praised by critics and fans, with more than 11.5m people viewing the video on YouTube in just seven hours. Stars including Lil Nas X and former One Direction star Niall Horan shared their reactions to the new song, describing the track as “so good”, adding:

Wild Side singer Normani outed herself as a fangirl, tweeting: ‘ADELE oh ADELE i love uuuuuuuuuu’, while in a now-deleted tweet, Lil Nas X wrote: ‘easy on me is so good. it’s so crazy to think the last time adele released new music i was sitting on stan twitter. i feel like i’m 15 again.’

Catastrophe star Rob Delaney also made his feelings known, sharing the song link and simply tweeting: ‘Mother of Christ.’

Twitter was also flooded with fans who were in tears at the opening bars, praising the star for the heartbreaking and relatable lyrics.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, Horan showed he was listening to the single on Spotify, accompanying the image with a heart emoji, while rapper Busta Rhymes shared several flame emojis.

Clueless actor Alicia Silverstone wrote: “Go easy on me @Adele… you always make me cry.”

Actor and podcast host Marc Maron added: “I think I love Adele. Don’t tell anyone.”

