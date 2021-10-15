Alitalia makes its last flight after 74 turbulent years in operation

Italy’s bankrupt national airline, Alitalia, has made its last flight after 74 turbulent years in operation.

Alitalia, Italy’s bankrupt national airline, made its final flight on Thursday, October 15, before formally folding for good. This marks the end of business for the 74-year-old carrier and an end of an era for Italy.

A flight attendant at Rome’s Fiumicino-Leonardo da Vinci Airport thanked passengers for their loyalty before boarding the noon flight AZ1581 to Cagliari, Sardinia. The last scheduled Alitalia flight- which was the return from Cagliari, flight AZ1586,- landed at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

Alitalia, which had operated in debt for more than a decade, will be replaced by a new national carrier, ITA, or Italy Air Transport, which launches Friday with a celebratory aircraft emblazoned with “Born in 2021″ across it, according to media reports.

However, to most ordinary passengers, little may seemingly have changed overnight: On Thursday, ITA completed negotiations to purchase the Alitalia brand and the Alitalia.com domain, paying 90 million euros for the right to be called Alitalia.

The European Union’s executive commission has given the go-ahead to a $1.58-billion injection of government funding into the new airline. Unions are said to be angry that ITA has said it only plans to hire around a quarter of the estimated 10,000 Alitalia employees.

In recent weeks, Alitalia workers staged strikes and protests denouncing their treatment and what for many was just the final episode after years of crises. They cast doubt about the viability of the new airline and said its slimmed-down size, workforce, routes and fleet was presumably aimed at making it attractive for a foreign airline to buy.

