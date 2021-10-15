A fun-day fundraiser in Arboleas

THE recent Sunday Funday at the New Trinidad in Arboleas raised €1185 for Age Support Almanzora (ASA).

“The money raised will buy a new hospital-style bed which can be loaned out to clients of the Albox-based charity,” announced Age Support Almanzora’s president Vanya Ager.

Vanya was delighted with the event and thanked all who attended, together with the stallholders and entertainers, especially Trev, Bev and their team, for making everyone so welcome.

The crowd was entertained by the imaginatively-named Ruby Welts, Wee Biscuit, Diamond Kahn and Steve Jackson, along with Geoff Murrell and Bobby Gray from Breeze FM.

The auction alone raised €400 and there was a raffle and tombola as well as competitions to keep everyone busy on a sunny afternoon in a lovely location.

“A great crowd and a good time was had by all!” Vanya exclaimed.

The charity’s next event is their First Annual Christmas Gala at La Parrilla, Albox, at 8pm on Friday December 10

Details are to follow and tickets, €25, will be on sale soon from the ASA shop in Albox, so watch this space.

Age Support Almanzora is a registered charity covering the Almanzora Valley area which aims to improve the quality of life for older people by providing emotional and practical support.

For more information, visit their www.agesupportalmanzora.com website and Facebook page.