Your Infinite Potential… Where Do You Find It?

I HAVE always been fascinated with how successful people achieve their success, be it a musician, an artist, athlete, leader or entrepreneur, I want to know how they get there. AND most importantly what tips I can learn from them, what I can apply in my life or business and of course what I can share with my clients. There’s nothing like a great practical tool!

One of my favourite books is ‘The Tools’, written by Phil Stutz and Barry Michels, in the book they share five brilliant Tools, that help us focus on the biggest challenges in our life. I am sure I’ll share all of them with you at some point, however, for today I wanted to focus on the first one, I personally think it’s the most powerful.

Phil and Barry tell us that most people like to live within their comfort zones.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Why is it that we do that?

Well, we know what it feels like outside of our comfort zones, it’s, well, uncomfortable.

And, most of us hate feeling any level of discomfort, even the tiniest bit of discomfort, so we do pretty much everything we can to avoid the pain of being outside our comfort zone.

Now, of course that’s great if being mediocre is your goal, but not so great if you’re serious about stepping up into your heroic potential.

Here’s the deal: Your INFINITE (!!!) potential exists just on the other side of your comfort zone. Every single great thing you’re capable of exists OUTSIDE of your current comfort zone.

And what does the barrier between your comfort zone and your infinite potential zone feel like?

Pain. Fear. Doubt. Anxiety. Fill in the blank with your favourite negative emotion, it feels icky.

So, now you know that your infinite potential exists on the other side of your comfort zone and that we feel pain, discomfort etc when we exit our comfort zone en route to our infinite potential, what do we do about it?

Well, if we’re serious about optimising our lives and reaching our heroic potential, we need to REVERSE OUR DESIRE – so rather than try to avoid pain, we need to learn to love it. Yeah, that’s right, I said LOVE IT.

We need to see those moments when our heart skips a beat and our palms start to sweat as gifts – it’s true, they are gifts – golden tickets to our destiny.

The Tool then, it’s very simple. The next time you feel even an inkling of fear or doubt, or you feel yourself feeling too comfortable, even shrinking, practise saying to yourself (actually, Phil and Barry tell us to SCREAM to yourself), “BRING IT ON!!!!!!!”

And continue the mantra by saying “I LOVE PAIN!! PAIN SETS ME FREE!!”

Try it. Believe me it works wonders; I probably use this mantra every day (LOL).

See you in your Infinite Potential Zone!

PS.- If you are into Mantras or Affirmations, or you’d like to give them a try, I have written a great book full of them – 101 Affirmations to help you live your BEST life NOW, achieve your BIGGEST most HAIRY most AUDACIOUS GOALS. Want PERSONAL TRANSFORMATION, WEALTH, HEALTH or BUSINESS SUCCESS – Achieve your wildest career and business aspirations and change your mind set in just days with these simple affirmations.

Get a FREE e-copy from here. https://quantumvantage.co.uk/101-affirmations

Stay Focused, Keep Positive and Choose to +1 in Every Moment. Expect Miracles!

Love, Hugs, High Fives and Fist Bumps

Toni x

Toni Eastwood OBE, MBA – #TheWomanBeyond

Please do get in touch if you have any questions. Follow me, chat and share your thoughts and network with other fabulous women in my Visionary Women Facebook Group.

Twitter: @tonieastwood

Facebook: @SixSecretsToSuccess @VisionaryWomen

Linkedin: tonieastwoodobe

Instagram: sixsecretstosuccess