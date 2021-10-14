World War II bomb forces the evacuation of 11,000 people in Germany.

Authorities from Essen in western Germany were forced to evacuate 11,000 people. The evacuation took place on Wednesday, October 13. The evacuation occurred after an unusually large World War II bomb was discovered.

The bomb had been discovered on Tuesday in the Stoppenberg district. The operation to disable the bomb also saw 27,000 people affected. These people had to follow strict air protection protocols while the bomb was defused.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to reports, the bomb was successfully defused on Wednesday evening. The evacuees were looked after by support services from the municipal authorities. The evacuated people were able to return to their homes a few hours later.

German officials explained: “In terms of both the explosive power and the resulting size of the restricted areas, this is the largest deactivation that has been carried out in Essen to date.”

The unusually large World War II bomb had three detonators attached to the device. When construction work is taking place in Germany it is not uncommon for explosive devices to be discovered that have been leftover from the past.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.