Tragedy as young person run over near Puerto Banus

Tragedy as young person run over on the A-7 near Puerto Banus.

The tragedy occurred at a point where multiple other people have died. The spot is notorious for people crossing the road on foot and being hit by a vehicle.

Early on Thursday morning, October 14, a 20-year-old man was hit by a car near Puerto Banus. According to the emergency services 112 Andalucia, the accident occurred on the A-7 motorway.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to reports, the Guardia Civil were alerted to the accident shortly after 5am. The accident was said to have happened at kilometre 174 of the A-7, near Puerto Banus.

The emergency services were quickly activated and rushed to the scene of the incident. Road maintenance personnel were also called in. Medics arrived on the scene but were only able to confirm that the man had died.

At the moment no further details of the incident have been disclosed. An investigation into the accident is taking place.

The spot is well known for accidents. In August a 20-year-old tourist reportedly died attempting to cross the road in the same area.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.