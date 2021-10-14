Time for some weeding

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Time for some weeding
BEST FISH: Jeff Richards with his 3.37 carp Photo credit: Linda Richards

SOME weed control was required before the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s latest Winter League match could start.

They were fishing Section C of the River Jucar and weeds had made some swims unfishable, explained the club secretary, Jeff Richards.

The weather was overcast with a temperature of 21 degrees although conditions were nice, Jeff said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The 12 contestants caught a total weight of 59 kilos, with 44 fish and one dry net during an average day’s fishing that had a late start owing to the weeding.

Graham Sewell with 13.75 kilos was first, followed by Ray Turvey (13.32 kilos) in second place, Frank Povey (11.12 kilos) third, and Jeff Richards (6.25 kilos) fourth.

Best fish of the day (3.37 kilos) was caught by Jeff Richards.


For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club, contact (Frank Povey on 96 649 0338 and [email protected]) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here