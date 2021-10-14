Time for some weeding

SOME weed control was required before the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s latest Winter League match could start.

They were fishing Section C of the River Jucar and weeds had made some swims unfishable, explained the club secretary, Jeff Richards.

The weather was overcast with a temperature of 21 degrees although conditions were nice, Jeff said.

The 12 contestants caught a total weight of 59 kilos, with 44 fish and one dry net during an average day’s fishing that had a late start owing to the weeding.

Graham Sewell with 13.75 kilos was first, followed by Ray Turvey (13.32 kilos) in second place, Frank Povey (11.12 kilos) third, and Jeff Richards (6.25 kilos) fourth.

Best fish of the day (3.37 kilos) was caught by Jeff Richards.

For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club, contact (Frank Povey on 96 649 0338 and [email protected]) or call Ray Craig (966 492 083).