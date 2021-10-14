The Voice UK returns in 2022

ITV announced today, October 14, that The Voice UK is back in production for its eleventh series which is set to air in 2022.

In the search for the next singing sensation on The Voice UK, Anne-Marie, Olly Murs, Sir Tom Jones and will.i.am have once again assumed their roles as the superstar Coaches and returned to their seats in the most iconic chairs on television. Much-loved television presenter Emma Willis returns as host, and will once again preside over all of the action.

Hopefuls looking for a shot at stardom will take to the stage in a bid to be crowned this series’ winner, securing a recording contract with Universal’s label UMOD.

This series will also see a fresh new addition to the format – The Callbacks – where hopeful contestants that made it through the Blind Auditions will battle it out to earn their place in the Semi-Final.

The Voice UK is set to return to ITV and ITV Hub in 2022.

Anne-Marie said: “It feels so good to be back! I had the most amazing time last series, and I am so excited to be returning to my big red chair. Winning with Craig last series was a special moment and I am determined to keep a hold of my crown!”

Olly Murs said: “I cannot wait to be reunited with The Voice UK family! We always have so much fun making the show and I’m sure this series will be no exception. Anne-Marie needs to watch out because this series I’m taking back the title!”

Sir Tom Jones said: “Whenever I’m back in The Voice UK studio, my expectations are exceeded. I love the anticipation of hearing unknown singers and I can’t wait to see what’s in store this time around!”

will.i.am said: “I’m excited to be returning to the UK, my second home, as we start filming the next series of The Voice UK. Discovering fresh and unique voices is what this show is all about, so I am looking forward to meeting Britain’s next wave of talent.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV said: “The Voice UK is one of our most successful and loved formats here at ITV. With music’s finest; Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs we expect this new series to be bursting with incredible talent, stunning performances and lots of laughter.

“We can’t wait to bring audiences all the warmth and heart that The Voice has to offer.”