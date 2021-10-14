Sir Gerry Robinson dies aged 72

Sir Gerry Robinson, the renowned Irish businessman and broadcaster passed away today, Thursday, October 14, at the age of 72. He reportedly died in Letterkenny University Hospital, County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland.

Born in, and growing up in, Dunfanaghy, County Donegal, as a teenager, he made the move to England. In 2003, Sir Gerry was knighted by the Queen for his services to the arts and business. His business brain saw him eventually rise to become the former chairman and chief executive of Granada TV.

Sir Gerry’s career started out at the Matchbox Toys company, which was introduced into the UK by Lesney Products in 1953, and is now owned by Mattel, Inc, which purchased the brand in 1997.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



after which he went on to act as the chairman of Allied Domecq, the drinks giant. He also had spells as chairman of broadcasting entities, BSkyB and ITN, and also with the Arts Council England.

In 2004, ‘I’ll Show Them Who’s Boss’ was a big success for Gerry, which he presented on the BBC. This was followed by another achievement in 2007 with ‘Can Gerry Robinson Fix The NHS?’, also with the BBC, as reported by bbc.com.