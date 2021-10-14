Quarter of a century in Albir

THE Norwegian church (Sjomannskirken) in Albir marked its 25th anniversary with a simple celebration attended by Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques.

The church, inaugurated on October 13 in 1996, is a religious centre but also a base for cultural, sporting, social and leisure activities that supports Norwegian residents of all ages.

The church also helps the vulnerable, whether they are tourists or local residents, providing counselling, assistance and volunteers in emergencies.

Eleven employees currently staff the church with Pastors Peder Myren, who arrived recently to take over at the church, and Gjerulf Kristoffer Noddeland at their head.

The network of Seamen’s Churches, now known as Churches for Norwegians Abroad, was founded in 1864 to assist Norwegian citizens living in different parts of the world.

At present there are 28 centres worldwide, of which seven are located in Spain in the Costa de Sol, Mallorca, Torrevieja, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Tenerife and Albir-Villajoyosa.