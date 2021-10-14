Quarter of a century in Albir

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Quarter of a century in Albir
25TH ANNIVERSARY: Churchgoers and guests at the Norwegian Church in Albir Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

THE Norwegian church (Sjomannskirken) in Albir marked its 25th anniversary with a simple celebration attended by Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques.

The church, inaugurated on October 13 in 1996, is a religious centre but also a base for cultural, sporting, social and leisure activities that supports Norwegian residents of all ages.

The church also helps the vulnerable, whether they are tourists or local residents, providing counselling, assistance and volunteers in emergencies.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Eleven employees currently staff the church with Pastors Peder Myren, who arrived recently to take over at the church, and Gjerulf Kristoffer Noddeland at their head.

The network of Seamen’s Churches, now known as Churches for Norwegians Abroad, was founded in 1864 to assist Norwegian citizens living in different parts of the world.

At present there are 28 centres worldwide, of which seven are located in Spain in the Costa de Sol, Mallorca, Torrevieja, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Tenerife and Albir-Villajoyosa.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here