Puzzle Solutions Edition 1893

WORD SQUARE

acne, apace, appliance, canal, cane, cape, cine, clan, clap, clean, cline, clip, epic, lace, laic, lance, lice, nice, pace, palace, panic, panicle, pecan, pelican, pencil, pica, place, plaice.

APPLIANCE

WORD SPIRAL

1 Rung; 2 Good; 3 Drug; 4 Glee; 5 Etch; 6 Heir; 7 Reef; 8 Farm; 9 Moth; 10 Hymn; 11 Near; 12 Road; 13 Drum; 14 Mend; 15 Doze; 16 Earl.

FURLONG

QUICK QUIZ

1 Telephone; 2 Billingsgate; 3 South Yorkshire; 4 Potatoes; 5 Samuel Pepys;

6 Acid rain; 7 Steel; 8 Kingsley Amis; 9 Hyde Park; 10 Nell Gwyn.

LADDER

Brow, Blow, Slow, Slot, Slat, Seat, Beat.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Expert opinion; 8 Scramble; 9 Iota; 10 Stream; 12 Inside; 14 Tracer; 16 Enmesh; 18 Toff; 20 Handbook; 22 Antique dealer. Down: 1 Executor; 2 Rebate; 3 Stab; 4 Appetite; 5 Unties; 6 Host; 11 Morpheus; 13 Disposed; 15 Coffin; 17 Mob law; 19 Owns; 21 Nods.

QUICK

Across: 3 Tweed; 9 Prayer; 10 Truant; 11 Niece; 12 Arab; 15 Handle; 17 Tally-ho; 19 Yep; 20 Ensue; 22 Kiosk; 24 Pride; 25 Salon; 27 Fat; 29 Nursery; 32 Always; 34 Else; 35 Dough; 37 Candid; 38 Easter; 39 Darts. Down: 1 Splat; 2 Nasal; 3 Ten; 4 Writhe; 5 Etch; 6 Dream up; 7 Dandy; 8 Steep; 13 Radical; 14 Bliss; 16 Leaders; 18 Onion; 21 Erase; 23 Katydid; 26 Nugget; 27 Fancy; 28 Twine; 30 Elate; 31 Yearn; 33 Soda; 36 Has.

ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD



Across: 1 Pebbles, 5 Socks, 8 Lejía, 9 Cerilla, 10 Durante, 11 Where, 12 Stork, 14 Pared, 19 Nests, 21 Entrada, 23 Ocasión, 24 Voice, 25 Slang, 26 Shadows. Down: 1 Pálido, 2 Bajar, 3 Learner, 4 Socket, 5 Straw, 6 College, 7 Scales, 13 Tostada, 15 Autovía, 16 Onions, 17 Peines, 18 Wafers, 20 Swing, 22 Árido.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

WORDSEARCH

GOGEN

CODEWORD

FUTOSHIKI

ALPHAMUDDLE