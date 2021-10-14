Puzzle Solutions Edition 1893

WORD SQUARE
acne, apace, appliance, canal, cane, cape, cine, clan, clap, clean, cline, clip, epic, lace, laic, lance, lice, nice, pace, palace, panic, panicle, pecan, pelican, pencil, pica, place, plaice.
APPLIANCE
WORD SPIRAL
1 Rung; 2 Good; 3 Drug; 4 Glee; 5 Etch; 6 Heir; 7 Reef; 8 Farm; 9 Moth; 10 Hymn; 11 Near; 12 Road; 13 Drum; 14 Mend; 15 Doze; 16 Earl.
FURLONG
QUICK QUIZ
1 Telephone; 2 Billingsgate; 3 South Yorkshire; 4 Potatoes; 5 Samuel Pepys;
6 Acid rain; 7 Steel; 8 Kingsley Amis; 9 Hyde Park; 10 Nell Gwyn.
LADDER
Brow, Blow, Slow, Slot, Slat, Seat, Beat.
CRYPTIC
Across: 7 Expert opinion; 8 Scramble; 9 Iota; 10 Stream; 12 Inside; 14 Tracer; 16 Enmesh; 18 Toff; 20 Handbook; 22 Antique dealer. Down: 1 Executor; 2 Rebate; 3 Stab; 4 Appetite; 5 Unties; 6 Host; 11 Morpheus; 13 Disposed; 15 Coffin; 17 Mob law; 19 Owns; 21 Nods.
QUICK
Across: 3 Tweed; 9 Prayer; 10 Truant; 11 Niece; 12 Arab; 15 Handle; 17 Tally-ho; 19 Yep; 20 Ensue; 22 Kiosk; 24 Pride; 25 Salon; 27 Fat; 29 Nursery; 32 Always; 34 Else; 35 Dough; 37 Candid; 38 Easter; 39 Darts. Down: 1 Splat; 2 Nasal; 3 Ten; 4 Writhe; 5 Etch; 6 Dream up; 7 Dandy; 8 Steep; 13 Radical; 14 Bliss; 16 Leaders; 18 Onion; 21 Erase; 23 Katydid; 26 Nugget; 27 Fancy; 28 Twine; 30 Elate; 31 Yearn; 33 Soda; 36 Has.
ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD
Across: 1 Pebbles, 5 Socks, 8 Lejía, 9 Cerilla, 10 Durante, 11 Where, 12 Stork, 14 Pared, 19 Nests, 21 Entrada, 23 Ocasión, 24 Voice, 25 Slang, 26 Shadows. Down: 1 Pálido, 2 Bajar, 3 Learner, 4 Socket, 5 Straw, 6 College, 7 Scales, 13 Tostada, 15 Autovía, 16 Onions, 17 Peines, 18 Wafers, 20 Swing, 22 Árido.
SUDOKU
EASY
HARD