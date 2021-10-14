Puzzle Solutions Edition 1893

WORD SQUARE

acne, apace, appliance, canal, cane, cape, cine, clan, clap, clean, cline, clip, epic, lace, laic, lance, lice, nice, pace, palace, panic, panicle, pecan, pelican, pencil, pica, place, plaice.
APPLIANCE

WORD SPIRAL

1 Rung; 2 Good; 3 Drug; 4 Glee; 5 Etch; 6 Heir; 7 Reef; 8 Farm; 9 Moth; 10 Hymn; 11 Near; 12 Road; 13 Drum; 14 Mend; 15 Doze; 16 Earl.
FURLONG

QUICK QUIZ

1 Telephone; 2 Billingsgate; 3 South Yorkshire; 4 Potatoes; 5 Samuel Pepys;
6 Acid rain; 7 Steel; 8 Kingsley Amis; 9 Hyde Park; 10 Nell Gwyn.

LADDER

Brow, Blow, Slow, Slot, Slat, Seat, Beat.

CRYPTIC

Across: 7 Expert opinion; 8 Scramble; 9 Iota; 10 Stream; 12 Inside; 14 Tracer; 16 Enmesh; 18 Toff; 20 Handbook; 22 Antique dealer. Down: 1 Executor; 2 Rebate; 3 Stab; 4 Appetite; 5 Unties; 6 Host; 11 Morpheus; 13 Disposed; 15 Coffin; 17 Mob law; 19 Owns; 21 Nods.

QUICK

Across: 3 Tweed; 9 Prayer; 10 Truant; 11 Niece; 12 Arab; 15 Handle; 17 Tally-ho; 19 Yep; 20 Ensue; 22 Kiosk; 24 Pride; 25 Salon; 27 Fat; 29 Nursery; 32 Always; 34 Else; 35 Dough; 37 Candid; 38 Easter; 39 Darts. Down: 1 Splat; 2 Nasal; 3 Ten; 4 Writhe; 5 Etch; 6 Dream up; 7 Dandy; 8 Steep; 13 Radical; 14 Bliss; 16 Leaders; 18 Onion; 21 Erase; 23 Katydid; 26 Nugget; 27 Fancy; 28 Twine; 30 Elate; 31 Yearn; 33 Soda; 36 Has.


ENGLISH/SPANISH CROSSWORD

Across: 1 Pebbles, 5 Socks, 8 Lejía, 9 Cerilla, 10 Durante, 11 Where, 12 Stork, 14 Pared, 19 Nests, 21 Entrada, 23 Ocasión, 24 Voice, 25 Slang, 26 Shadows. Down: 1 Pálido, 2 Bajar, 3 Learner, 4 Socket, 5 Straw, 6 College, 7 Scales, 13 Tostada, 15 Autovía, 16 Onions, 17 Peines, 18 Wafers, 20 Swing, 22 Árido.

SUDOKU

EASY

Sudoku-Easy-1893


HARD

Sudoku-Hard-1893

WORDSEARCH

WORDSEARCH-1893

GOGEN

GOGEN-1893

CODEWORD

CODEWORD-1893

FUTOSHIKI

FUTOSHIKI-1893

ALPHAMUDDLE

ALPHAMUDDLE-1893

