Prince William slams space tourism after Shatner headed into orbit

Prince William slams space tourism after Star Trek’s William Shatner headed into orbit.

The Duke of Cambridge has blasted space tourism and hit out at space enthusiasts like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson. He spoke out on the day that William Shatner headed into orbit. Shatner became the oldest man in space.

Prince William’s Earthshot Prize is set to hand out millions of pounds in a bid to save the planet.

William spoke to BBC newscast’s Adam Fleming. He commented on the space race and said: “We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.”

Shatner enjoyed an amazing trip into space. When he touched down he commented: “Everybody in the world needs to see this”.

The United Nations have hit out at space tourism too, due to its environmentally damaging nature.

William’s interview will soon be available on BBC Sounds. He added: “I want the things that I’ve enjoyed – the outdoor life, nature, the environment – I want that to be there for my children, and not just my children but everyone else’s children.

“If we’re not careful we’re robbing from our children’s future through what we do now.

He added: “It would be an absolute disaster if George is sat here talking to you or your successor, Adam, you know in like 30 years’ time, still saying the same thing, because by then we will be too late.”

