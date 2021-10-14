Police commissioner resigns over Sarah Everard comments

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has resigned over comments he made about the Sarah Everard murder.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Philip Allott has resigned over comments he made about the Sarah Everard murder.

Allott faced outrage and criticism for urging women to be “streetwise” during a radio interview. Following a unanimous vote passed by the county’s Police, Fire and Crime panel, Allot said he would “do the decent thing” and leave his position.

He had faced calls to leave his post since October 1, when he spoke on BBC Radio York saying that women should educate themselves about powers of arrest.

He said that women should know “when they can be arrested and when they can’t be arrested.”

Allott made the comments after the court heard that Met Police officer Wayne Couzens had used his warrant card to falsely arrest Ms Everard for breaching Covid restrictions.

Members of the panel agreed with the calls for him to stand down and urged him to “go now” at the meeting before the no-confidence vote.

In an open letter issued hours later, Allott said he had spent the past two weeks trying “to rebuild trust and confidence in my work as commissioner.”

Announcing his resignation, he wrote: “Following this morning’s meeting of the Police and Crime Panel it seems clear to me that the task will be exceptionally difficult, if it is possible at all.”

“It would take a long time and a lot of resources of my office and the many groups who do excellent work supporting victims.”

“I misspoke and I am devastated at the effect that this has had on victims of crime and the groups that support them,” he said.

“I have tried to say this again and again but I recognise that what I have said has not always been heard as I intended.”