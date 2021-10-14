Off-duty Ourense policeman catches drunk driver four times over the limit

An off-duty Ourense police officer catches a drunk driver four times over the limit



An off-duty Guardia Civil officer in the Galician city of Ourense was responsible on Tuesday, October 12, for the arrest of a drunk driver. The driver was subsequently found to be four times over the legal alcohol limit.

As reported by the force in a statement, the incident occurred at around 5pm. The officer, attached to the Pontevedra Traffic Subsector, was traveling along the OU-504 between the towns of A Casilla and Barra de Miño. This is when he noticed a vehicle driving “erratically, in a zigzag fashion, and continually crossing into the lane destined for vehicles traveling in the opposite direction”.

The officer quickly made a call, which resulted in a patrol from the Ourense Guardia Civil Traffic department appearing at the scene, and pulling the vehicle over. After subjecting the driver to the legally established breathalyser tests, they found that his result quadrupled the maximum allowed rate of 1.11 mg/l in the first, and 1.10 mg/l in the second.

The Guardia Civil then proceeded to investigate the driver for an alleged crime against road safety, and for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages. These are crimes punishable by imprisonment of between three to six months, with the loss of the right to drive motor vehicles, or mopeds, for a period of from one up to four years, as reported by moncloa.com.

