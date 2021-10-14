National Day brings in millions to the Costa del Sol

National Day brings in millions of euros to the Costa del Sol as hotel occupancy soars.

Spain’s National Day and the long weekend have seen the hotel occupancy rate on the Costa del Sol soar to 82 per cent. The long weekend brought in an estimated 67 million euros for the Malaga province.

According to data provided by the Association of Hotel Businessmen of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) the province of Malaga finished the long weekend with an occupancy rate of 82 per cent. This brought in millions of euros, which is great news for the tourism industry.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Initial figures had estimated an occupancy rate of 76 per cent. This was happily beaten by a good margin. It is thought that 60 per cent of the tourists over the weekend were international tourists.

José Luque is president of Aehcos. He has commented on the direct economic impact of the long weekend for hotels in the area. He commented that the 67-million-euro income is important for the economy and “the generation of employment in the province of Malaga”.

Luque believes that Malaga is on the road to recovery. He does though believe that “we must be cautious” as the hotel sector heads towards the winter season.

He believes that to keep income coming in and hotel occupancy high “it is necessary and urgent to promote by segments in order to achieve a deseasonalising effect”.

He believes that hoteliers should focus on active tourism such as nature, sports or nautical activities. They should also focus on events and meetings too. He commented on the need to focus on “tourism that, in short, values the favourable climate and the services and infrastructures that both the Costa del Sol and the interior of the province have to help develop all these professional meetings and leisure activities”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.