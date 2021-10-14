Marbella council to light up buildings for breast cancer awareness

Marbella council will show its support for the awareness campaign against breast cancer by lighting up the façade of municipal buildings in pink.

Today, October 14, mayor Angeles Muñoz has visited one of the information tables set up by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) in the city. He said: “Our support for the group is absolute, both at an institutional and budgetary level because we believe that it is necessary for the population to become aware of the importance of prevention and early detection in the fight against the disease.”

On the occasion of World Day Against Breast Cancer on October 19, during the next week different municipal buildings will be illuminated in pink and, in addition, the façade of the City Hall.

The president of the volunteering platform and member of the association, Teresa Piedrafita, explained that “throughout the day today we will be reporting in different parts of the municipality, such as Plaza de los Naranjos and Avenida del Mar y Ricardo Soriano in Marbella, and the Plaza de Istan and Avenida Marques del Duero in San Pedro Alcantara.”

“Next Tuesday is a holiday and we believe it is important to carry out this initiative as a reminder of the city’s commitment to cancer breast.”

He pointed out that it is also possible for the public to collaborate by acquiring material aimed at promoting research and continuing to develop psychological and social care programmes for patients and relatives affected by the disease.