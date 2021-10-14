Mallorca drunk driver charged with identity theft

Mallorca drunk driver charged with four crimes including identity theft



Alcudia Local Police, on the Balearic island of Mallorca, arrested a man last Monday, October 11, after he was initially observed to be driving erratically. He was subsequently found to be driving under the influence of alcohol when breathalysed.

When asked for identification, the man produced the driving licence of his boss, the owner of the vehicle. This deception worked until the next day, when it was discovered he did not possess a driving licence, and that he had taken his boss’s car without permission.

The man was eventually charged with four crimes: driving under the influence of alcohol, without having a valid driving licence, theft of the vehicle, and identity theft.

Police officers pulled the car over after being spotting it circulating erratically

According to the Local Police of Alcudia, the driver was intercepted at 2.20am last Monday, when a patrol noticed that a car circulating erratically on the Arta road. When subjected to a breath test, he tested positive, returning a reading of 0.98, well above the criminal offence rate of 0.60.

Four people showed up at the Local Police headquarters on Tuesday evening, including the investigated driver, who revealed that the individual had used his boss’s ID to identify himself. Since the detainee had no vaild licence, he had presented his boss’s documents which had been inside the vehicle at the time.

He has since been handed over to the Pollenca Guardia Civil to be brought to justice, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.

