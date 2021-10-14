Mallorca drunk driver charged with identity theft

By
Chris King
-
0
Mallorca drunk driver charged with identity theft
Mallorca drunk driver charged with identity theft. image: policia alcudia

Mallorca drunk driver charged with four crimes including identity theft

Alcudia Local Police, on the Balearic island of Mallorca, arrested a man last Monday, October 11, after he was initially observed to be driving erratically. He was subsequently found to be driving under the influence of alcohol when breathalysed.

When asked for identification, the man produced the driving licence of his boss, the owner of the vehicle. This deception worked until the next day, when it was discovered he did not possess a driving licence, and that he had taken his boss’s car without permission.

The man was eventually charged with four crimes: driving under the influence of alcohol, without having a valid driving licence, theft of the vehicle, and identity theft.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Police officers pulled the car over after being spotting it circulating erratically

According to the Local Police of Alcudia, the driver was intercepted at 2.20am last Monday, when a patrol noticed that a car circulating erratically on the Arta road. When subjected to a breath test, he tested positive, returning a reading of 0.98, well above the criminal offence rate of 0.60.

Four people showed up at the Local Police headquarters on Tuesday evening, including the investigated driver, who revealed that the individual had used his boss’s ID to identify himself. Since the detainee had no vaild licence, he had presented his boss’s documents which had been inside the vehicle at the time.

He has since been handed over to the Pollenca Guardia Civil to be brought to justice, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here