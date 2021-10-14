Lost grant mystery

Linda Hall
Lost grant mystery
WRITTEN PROOF: Application made within deadline Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall

OPPOSITION councillors at Teulada-Moraira town hall accused mayor Raul Llobell of losing a €118,000 grant to take on unemployed workers.

Llobell has insisted that he signed the application for the Generalitat cash at 10.45am on July 26, producing proof that the deadline had not expired.

“I’m surprised that having accessed all the information they requested that they did not check the data correctly before accusing me inappropriately and slandering me,” Llobell said.

The mayor has now ordered an investigation into the loss of the regional government’s grant “to pinpoint whoever was responsible” for losing the grant and discover the reasons for what happened.

“I signed on time in the correct way, following the guidelines,” Llobell declared.


Linda Hall
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

