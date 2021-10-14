Lost grant mystery

OPPOSITION councillors at Teulada-Moraira town hall accused mayor Raul Llobell of losing a €118,000 grant to take on unemployed workers.

Llobell has insisted that he signed the application for the Generalitat cash at 10.45am on July 26, producing proof that the deadline had not expired.

“I’m surprised that having accessed all the information they requested that they did not check the data correctly before accusing me inappropriately and slandering me,” Llobell said.

The mayor has now ordered an investigation into the loss of the regional government’s grant “to pinpoint whoever was responsible” for losing the grant and discover the reasons for what happened.

“I signed on time in the correct way, following the guidelines,” Llobell declared.