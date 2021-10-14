Lorry driver crisis could threaten Spain. “In a short time we will be like in the United Kingdom,” says driver José Ramón Gimeno.

Lorry drivers have always had a demanding job. This used to be compensated for with a generous salary though. Everything changed with the 2008 crisis, and things are said to be getting worse. Costs are increasing for the industry. The sector is now struggling to get new drivers.

Gimeno told 20 Minutes: “Prices have been frozen since the crisis broke out, there was a drop in everything and, since then, the business has become increasingly difficult to run, profitability is decreasing,”

“In a short time we will be like in the UK.”

The lack of lorry drivers has severely hit the UK recently. Forecourts have been left without petrol. Supermarkets are beginning to suffer from stock shortages and problems have been predicted for Christmas.

Some believe that Spain could be heading the same way. Javier San Martín, professor of logistics at the OBS Business School commented: “The sector has become less attractive in recent years, probably since before the crisis, and has been losing profit margins.”

He added: “If you look at it this year compared to last year, the costs have gone up a lot because of an increase in the cost of insurance. The cost of fuel ranges between 30% and 40% of the total cost and petrol has gone up a lot.”

The industry is having problems recruiting new drivers. Many older drivers are heading towards retirement. There is not a young workforce ready and willing to take over from them.

Víctor González, co-owns a transport company and is the president of the federation of small companies and freelancers, Fetransa. He explained: “There are no professional drivers willing to work under these conditions or to take on this profession under the conditions we can offer them.”

