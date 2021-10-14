Get walking

Linda Hall
Get walking
MONTHLY HIKES: Campello excursions continue until next May Photo credit: Campello town hall

CAMPELLO’S Sports department is organising eight monthly hiking excursions between now and next May.

Visiting Maigmo, Guadalest, Font Roja, Montgo, Despenyador, the Benitachell cliffs, Aitana and the Cabeço d’Or mountain, the hikes have different difficulty levels and last between three and six hours.

All of the excursions are supervised by a qualified sports instructor specialising in mountain walks, together with monitors from Campello’s municipal sports schools.

The excursions are aimed at families and the over-18s, while under-18s should be accompanies by an adult.

Adequate footwear and clothing are musts and participants should bring sufficient water and food.  The €5 per person cost includes bus journeys, insurance and the guides.

Places are limited and should be reserved beforehand by ringing 965632247 or the Municipal Sports schools.


