Fuengirola zoo witnesses the world’s smallest ruminant being born

Fuengirola’s Bioparc zoo witnesses the birth of the world’s smallest ruminant

Fuengirola zoo, in the province of Malaga, on the Costa del Sol, is celebrating the arrival of a new addition to its collection of animals, with the birth of a new species at the Bioparc facility. This new mouse deer is the smallest ruminant in the world, as well as being the most primitive.

Weighing barely 300g, it is not much bigger than a mobile phone. While a newborn human baby is normally only around only four per cent of its mother’s weight, the baby deer mouse, at birth, already accounts for 30 percent of the mother’s weight.

Due to the nature of this species, the development of the offspring of these animals occurs very quickly. According to wildlife experts, this is nature doing its job, because these creatures normally inhabit harsh environments where a newborn could become prey for all kinds of carnivores.