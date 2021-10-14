Flu vaccinations begin rollout across Andalusia

The campaign of flu vaccinations begins across the region as winter looms

The Ministry of Health has today started the delivery of 1,645,000 doses of the flu vaccine, as winter beckons in Andalusia. As talk of third booster shots for Covid-19 continue, the coordinator of the Advisory Group for the Monitoring of Coronavirus appealed for people to come forward for their shot. Immaculada Salecedo asked for all groups that are indicated to participate to do so. She also recognized the situation regarding the third shot for the coronavirus must be re-evaluated as there are groups that lose their immunity to the disease.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



With the number of flu doses topping 1.5 million, there is already a ‘staggered schedule’ in place to move through the population from highest to lowest risk. Regarding the booster shots, Salecedo noted there are “a series of groups, that can lose their immunity, catch the virus and die. The third dose in people residing in care homes is necessary without any doubt because they are the first to lose immunity.” They did not rule out the use of boosters in other groups although they did say the idea would have to be studied in depth.

Addressing the safety measures that have been brought in since the start of the pandemic, Salcedo admits that the coronavirus has come to stay. Due to the cleanliness measures being effective against all viruses, she reiterated the “the importance” of hand hygiene, the use of masks, and keeping distance.

To finish the interview, she did stress that Andalusia has “a very good vaccination situation”, due to being as responsive as they can. 80% of Andalusians have been fully inoculated against Covid-19, and another 173,00 people have recently recovered from the virus. Increasing awareness is hoped to encourage the remaining people to be vaccinated, and the official remains hopeful they will come forward soon.