Elton John with UK first as he hits top 10 again

Six hits in six decades as a duet with Dua Lipa gives Elton John UK first

Elton John has become the first music act to reach the UK top 10 in six different decades. The single Cold Heart is a duet with songstress Dua Lipa. It’s been remixed by an Australian electronic dance two-piece name Pnau. The song charted in September, but this week looks likely to steal the number one spot away from Ed Sheeran.

The amazing feat was made possible by John’s Christmas song Step Into Christmas making the very last chart of 2020. It usually charts into the top 40 every festive season and in that instance came in just high enough to count, at No 10.

The majority of John’s hits came in the 70’s with his distinctive sound gaining him a legion of fans. His heights came with such songs as Rocket Man, Your Song, and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. During the following decades, a lot of his chart offerings were also collaborations, mixing his sound with others for chart success.

The record John now hold puts him a step ahead of some huge names. Elvis, Cher, Michael Jackson and David Bowie hit the top 10 in five different decades. He has a new album out on 22 October that includes duets created over Zoom. At the end of the summer, John had a fall that resulted in hip replacement surgery. This forced a postponement to 22 of the dates on his UK farewell tour They will now take place in April 2023.