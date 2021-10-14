€250 donation to Nerja food bank

THE secretary of the 41 Club Nerja has donated €250 to the Nerja Solidaria food bank after asking guests at his recent birthday party to give money to charity instead of gifts.

Brian Karet presented the donation to Nerja food bank president Miguel Benitez Centurion.

While thanking Brian, Mr Benitez said: “Although we are starting to move away from some difficulties that were caused by the pandemic our food bank still provides a vital lifeline for many struggling local families.”

He also spoke about the, “wonderful help from all the volunteers and the generous local community, such as 41 Club Nerja, as well.”

Brian, along with 14 other local people, is also a volunteer at Nerja Solidaria and the 41 Club Nerja also recently donated €500 to it

For more information on volunteering, fundraising or donating to the charity, please contact Elena at [email protected] or on Facebook.

For further information on the 41 Club Nerja please contact Steve Ryan at [email protected] or visit their Facebook page.

