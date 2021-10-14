Dave’s Plumbing and Property Maintenance brings 44 years of experience to customers in El Albir, Alicante and the surrounding areas.

That experience took Dave all over England, Scotland and Wales where he worked on a huge number of projects for private clients and local authorities. He also carried out work for the leisure and hospitality industries before moving to Spain more than six years ago.

Now Dave takes great pride in delighting customers in his local area with his high quality of workmanship and competitive prices.

Plumbing is the core service that he has been offering all his working life. He offers a complete refurbishment service for your bathroom and kitchen. Dave will ensure that your project runs smoothly and comes in on time with the minimum disruption to your daily life. He can also fix your drainage and blocked waste units.

But it’s not just plumbing that Dave has in his repertoire. Other works carried out include general property maintenance, fencing, gates, and repairs and refurbishment of properties. He can also tile your walls and floors, install decking and decorate your house. If that’s not enough, Dave can also refurbish your caravan. In fact, the list of services just goes on and on.

Dave boasts that no job is too small, so why not put him to the test!

You can contact him on www.davesplumbingspain.com or give a call on 602 684 116.